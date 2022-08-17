Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Grows By 6.0%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. Endava has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Endava by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

