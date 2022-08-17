Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Grows By 6.0%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.
Shares of DAVA stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. Endava has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
