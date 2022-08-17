Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Drops By 10.0%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energem Price Performance

ENCPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Energem has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENCPW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Energem by 517.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284,273 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Energem in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

