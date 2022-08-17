Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 8.4%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,840. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

