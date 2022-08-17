Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Increases By 9.0%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 261,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,180. Enviva has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

