Short Interest in Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP) Declines By 11.4%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 513,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eros Media World Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE EMWP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,839. Eros Media World has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.

Get Eros Media World alerts:

About Eros Media World

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros Media World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros Media World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.