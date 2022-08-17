Short Interest in Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP) Declines By 11.4%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 513,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eros Media World Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE EMWP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,839. Eros Media World has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.
About Eros Media World
