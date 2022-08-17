Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Grows By 6.3%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 949,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 124,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

