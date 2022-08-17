Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Drops By 10.2%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 30,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,994,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,253,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,936,000 after purchasing an additional 215,342 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

