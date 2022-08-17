Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Grows By 5.5%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,341,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

FRON traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 2,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

