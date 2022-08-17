Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Drops By 12.5%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,421. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $341.06 million, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.