Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declines By 6.8%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

