Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 11.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GHG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

