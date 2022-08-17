Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Declines By 11.1%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 678,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.