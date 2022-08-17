Short Interest in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Grows By 5.7%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

GPI traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. 145,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 43.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.