Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Rises By 7.8%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at GSI Technology

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

