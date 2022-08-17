Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expands By 7.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 106.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

