Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Decreases By 8.1%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 32.97%.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,781,000.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

