Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Declines By 10.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 13,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,938. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

