Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 12.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

HT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.