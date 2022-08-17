Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 12.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
HT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
HT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
