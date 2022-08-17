Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Drops By 7.9%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 241,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,082. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

