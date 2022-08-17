Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Increases By 8.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 6.5 %

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

