Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Increases By 8.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 6.5 %
Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.64.
A number of research firms recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
