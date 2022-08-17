Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Drops By 12.2%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $382.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
