Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 8.6%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 161,640 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 221,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

