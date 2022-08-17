Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Declines By 13.7%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

