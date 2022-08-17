Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Declines By 9.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

GRIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

