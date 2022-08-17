Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Drops By 12.0%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,560. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

