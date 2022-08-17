Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 5.8%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

EDTK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.