Shravan Goli Sells 1,260 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $16,581.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 254,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 835,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

