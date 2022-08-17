Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 8.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 19,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,631,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
