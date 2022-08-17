Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 8.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 19,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,631,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

