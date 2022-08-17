SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $25.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.35 or 0.07885377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00173424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00259058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00715590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00572191 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

