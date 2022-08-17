SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SIG Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

