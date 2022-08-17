SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.84

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.84 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41). SIG shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 695,611 shares.

SIG Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.84.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

