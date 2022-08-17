SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 8.4% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.84. 47,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,037,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. Analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

