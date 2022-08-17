SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,003 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 74,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.