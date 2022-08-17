SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,647 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.68. 31,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,657. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

