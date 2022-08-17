SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

