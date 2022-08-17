SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130,296 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,296 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

