SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.22. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,611. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56.

