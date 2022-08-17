SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 136,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,163. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

