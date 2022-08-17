SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,517 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

