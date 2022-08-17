SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 46,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,702. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

