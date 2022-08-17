Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SGFY opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

