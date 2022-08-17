Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.02

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 7879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 631,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,301,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,651,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 289,427 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

