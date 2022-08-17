SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $919,332.00

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $919,332.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

