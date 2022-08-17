Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Skillz shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 200,466 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
Skillz Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.