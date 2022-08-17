Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Skillz shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 200,466 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 2,216.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

