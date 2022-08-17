SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. Approximately 16,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 240,838 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKYT. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 33.0 %

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

