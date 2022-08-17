SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,385.00

SmartCash (SMART) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $828,575.01 and $16,385.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.32 or 0.07895187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00168922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00265601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00707087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00597767 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005384 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

