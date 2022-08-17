Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 182 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $266.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

