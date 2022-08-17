Smith Salley & Associates Buys 9,794 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

