Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29.

