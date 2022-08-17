Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $5,184,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.